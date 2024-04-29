Beat the Market the Zacks Way: ADMA Biologics, Carlisle, McCormick Manufacturing in Focus

Last week, two of the three major U.S. indexes — the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite — gained 1.8% and 3.1%, respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended virtually unchanged. This clearly shows indecisiveness in the market despite solid corporate earnings.

From January through March 2024, the U.S. economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years at 1.6% against the Wall Street expectation of 2.4%. The numbers suggest a significant loss of momentum since the beginning of 2024 due to a sharp rise in inflation which led to a cool-off in consumer and government spending.

Also, the personal consumption expenditure price index rose 3.4% in the first quarter against 1.8% in the previous quarter. This raised concerns over rising inflation and the timing of the planned rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

On the international front, rising geopolitical tension between Israel and its neighbors, are still a concern for global oil prices and supply chain, which could lead to an increase in inflation worries.

ADMA Biologics and BOC Hong Kong Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA have gained 18.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on February 28.

Another stock, BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited BHKLY, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 26, has returned 15.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.3% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Carlisle Companies and Allison Transmission Higher

Shares of Carlisle Companies CSL and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN have advanced 16% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.5% rise) and 6.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.0% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 16 and February 15, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Sea Limited, Micron Technology Shoot Up

Shares of Sea Limited SE, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 50% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 26, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which was added to the portfolio on December 27, 2016, has returned 32.8% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 2.81% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks McCormick & Company and Novo Nordisk Make Significant Gains

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 11.9% over the past 12 weeks. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has followed McCormick & Company, Incorporated with 11.6% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Tractor Supply and Colgate-Palmolive Outperform Peers

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 17.6% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL, has climbed 7.6% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Badger Meter Delivers Solid Returns

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 20.2% year to date, which compares to the S&P 500 index’s +6.9% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has returned an annualized return of +22.67% through the end of 2023 vs. +13.56% for the S&P 500 index.

