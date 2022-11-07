Beat the Market the Zacks Way: McDonald's, Deere, Autozone in Focus

Wall Street closed a losing week on fears that the Fed would continue to hike rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% in the week, snapping a four-week winning streak. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 3.4% and 5.7%, respectively, breaking a two-week winning run.

Treasury yields continued to rise in the apprehension of an economic slowdown, with the U.S. 10-year benchmark yield marking its 13th weekly gain in the last 14 weeks. Investors remained concerned about economic data, which is still not convincing enough for the Fed to contemplate going slow on its rate hikes.

Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell asked the market on Wednesday to stop obsessing over how fast the rates were rising and focus instead on the levels they were reaching. Interpreting this as a pushback from the recent dovish signs from the Fed, markets fell.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Titan Machinery, Koppers Holdings Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. TITN have gained 9.4% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on August 16.

Another stock, Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on August 8and has returned 16.6% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>

Check Titan Machinery’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Koppers Holdings’ historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives China Automotive and Old National Higher

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS and Old National Bancorp ONB have gained 33.8% and 7.3% since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on August 16 and August 17, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Stocks Rollins, Deere Soar High

Shares of Rollins, Inc. ROL, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 14.4% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on January 7, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Deere & Company DE, which was added to the portfolio on July 25,2017, has returned 9.2% over the past three months.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks AutoZone, Monster Beverage Deliver Solid Returns

AutoZone, Inc. AZO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 10.5% over the past 12 weeks. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST followed AutoZone with 9.7% returns.

ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks McDonald’s, Starbucks Outperform Peers

McDonald's Corporation MCD, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 5.9% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, has climbed 5.3% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check McDonalds’ dividend history here>>>

Check Starbucks' dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.