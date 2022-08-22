Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Dillard's (DDS), Sotherly Hotels (SOHO), Casey's (CASY) in Focus

All three most widely followed indexes closed the last week lower, ending a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 lost 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% for the week.

Shares in more than 80% of the companies on the S&P 500 Index fell Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite suffered as tech stocks became a drag on the market. The S&P closed its heaviest losing day in seven weeks owing to this massive sell-off.

A largely upbeat second-quarter earnings season and solid economic data have led the indexes to gains. However, with indications from the Fed of further interest rate hikes, apprehensions remain about an impending recession in the foreseeable future.

Also, there was a heavy global economic drag throughout the week, with China reporting weaker-than-expected retail sales and industrial production and the July UK inflation data showing the highest increase in 40 years.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

Zacks Research guided investors last week with its time-tested methodologies as usual. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements from last week:

Dillard’s, YPF Sociedad Gain Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. DDS have gained 6.3% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on August 13. The rating upgrade was primarily driven by an upward trend in earnings estimates, one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks rating.

For DDS, the consensus EPS estimate of $36.23 for the current year has increased 38.3% over the past month.

Rising earnings estimates and the consequent Zacks Rank upgrade for DDS imply an improvement in the company's underlying business. Investors have started showing their appreciation for this improving business trend by pushing the stock higher.

Check Dillard’s’ historical EPS and Sales here>>>

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF, another stock upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on August 13, has returned 5.4% over the past week. Over the past month, a 51.1% increase in the current-year consensus EPS estimate has driven the rating upgrade.

The Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>

Check YPF Sociedad’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives FlexShopper, Sotherly Hotels Higher

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY and Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO have gained 49.2% and 16.7%, respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on August 15.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Stock Casey’s Gains

Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have shot up 6.5% over the past week. The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Casey’s was added to the Focus List on August 20, 2019, at $171.98 per share. The stock has gained 29% since then to close the last trading session at $221.90.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stock Ball Corporation Rears Its Head Above The Rest

Ball Corporation BALL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), surged 4.1% last week. ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

In terms of last week’s returns, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and Walmart Inc. WMT followed Ball Corporation with 3.7% and 3.6% gains, respectively.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stock J. M. Smucker Witnesses Price Increase

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), jumped 4.5% last week. Investors’ inclination toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance. Check J. M. Smucker’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps to significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ColgatePalmolive Company (CL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Free Stock Analysis Report



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO): Free Stock Analysis Report



ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports



FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ball Corporation (BALL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.