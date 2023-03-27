Beat the Market Like Zacks: NVIDIA, SoundHound, Reuters in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes ended the week in the green. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.7%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Even as the crisis in the banking sector continued to dominate investor sentiment, assurances made by the Fed and other central banks around the world had a calming effect on the market. Promises of government intervention in case of liquidity crunch faced by regional banks helped the sector recover. The Fed hiked interest rates by 25 bps, meeting expectations.

Economic indicators, too, remain resilient, making investors hopeful that a recession might be avoided. Market participants are currently pricing in no change to the current levels of interest rate at the next Fed meeting.

SoundHound and DSV Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN have skyrocketed 103.9% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on January 10.

Another stock, DSV A/S DSDVY, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on January 11, has returned 18.2% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Bayerische Motoren and Reuters Higher

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF and Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI have advanced 12.1% and 9.9% since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on January 12 and January 11, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Sea Limited Soar High

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have risen 83.2% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Sea Limited SE, which was added to the portfolio on March 26, 2020, has returned 58.3% over the past 12 weeks.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Novo Nordisk and Fiserv Make Significant Gains

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 12.9% over the past 12 weeks. Fiserv, Inc. FISV followed Novo Nordisk with 11.3% returns.

ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Clorox, Fastenal Outperform Peers

The Clorox Company CLX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 12.2% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Fastenal Company FAST, has climbed 10.5% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

