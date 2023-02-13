Beat the Market Like Zacks: NVIDIA, Boeing, Rockwell Medical in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes ended the week in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapping a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the second straight week, declining 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

The week’s trading was marked by an over-bearing apprehension about strong data coming in from the labor market and how the Federal Reserve would interpret it. The general idea is that if economic data shows signs of strength at the current juncture, the Fed might revisit its recent dovish posture and re-embark on a path of accelerated interest rate hikes. The market’s sell-off indicated investors’ belief that such a course might induce a recession.

Also, the fear of an economic slowdown pushed treasury yields northside, thereby adversely impacting mega-cap growth and tech stocks. This led to the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing its first losing week of the year. All eyes are now set on the inflation numbers expected this week, and how the Fed reacts to it.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Rockwell Medical, Compagnie Financière Richemont Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI have surged 62.9% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on November 16.

Another stock, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA CFRUY, which was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on November 29, has returned 23.7% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Rockwell Medical's historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Compagnie Financière Richemont's historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Inter Parfums and Commercial Metals Higher

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR and Commercial Metals Company CMC have soared 24% and 21.1% since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on November 23 and November 14, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio NVIDIA, Boeing Soar

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have risen 38% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, The Boeing Company BA, which was added to the portfolio on March 23, 2020, has returned 22.4% over the past 12 weeks.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Novo Nordisk and Fiserv Rapidly Advance

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 23% over the past 12 weeks. Fiserv, Inc. FISV followed Novo Nordisk with 15.8% returns.

ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Starbucks, C.H. Robinson Outperform Peers

Starbucks Corporation SBUX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 9.3% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW, has climbed 6.2% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Starbucks’ dividend history here>>>

Check C.H. Robinson’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.