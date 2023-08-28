Beat the Market Like Zacks: Hubbell, Adobe, Nikola in Focus

Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed a winning week last Friday. Wall Street, in general, witnessed its first week of pared losses since July. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 advanced 2.3% and 0.8%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%.

For the tech-heavy Nasdaq, this snaps a run of three straight losing weeks. Throughout the week, investors were keenly awaiting directions from the Fed about the monetary policy going forward. At the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent mixed signals about how the Fed officials were happy about the way they had tackled the inflation till now but was reluctant to rule out further hikes. Powell reiterated that they would keep a close watch on the economic data in the near term before deciding on interest rate hikes.

On that note, the upcoming week assumes great importance as the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, the PCE index, will be out on Thursday. Investors would continue to monitor the Fed’s reactions to the number.

Nikola and Artisan Partners Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Nikola Corporation NKLA have soared 77.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 5% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on May 19.

Another stock, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM, which was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 on June 7, has returned 7.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks has returned +10.8% this year (through July 3) versus +16.1% for the S&P 500 Index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 Index. The set of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 Index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the strong recent performance of mega-cap stocks.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 Index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Crescent Capital and NetEase Higher

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP and NetEase, Inc. NTES have advanced 19.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 5% rise) and 14% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.9% increase) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 23 and June 5, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Adobe, Novo Nordisk Shoot Up

Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have risen 23% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 13, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, which was added to the portfolio on March 7, 2023, has returned 18% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has gained 2.9% over this period.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio has returned +17.15% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.10% through June 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.52% annualized return for the S&P 500 Index in the same time period.

On rolling one-, three- and five-year bases, the Zacks Focus List returned +29.36%, +16.74% and +12.45% versus +19.57%, +14.59% and +12.30% for the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Amgen and MSCI Make Significant Gains

Amgen Inc. AMGN, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 19.7% over the past 12 weeks. MSCI Inc. MSCI has followed Amgen with 13.7% returns.

ECAP, which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, has returned +6.67% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Paychex and Intercontinental Exchange Outperform Peers

Paychex, Inc. PAYX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 13.7% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, has climbed 8.9% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

ECDP has returned +0.18% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 versus -17.96% for the S&P 500 Index and -8.34% for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Hubbell Delivers Solid Returns

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023, has gained 37.8% year to date, which compares to a 15.9% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio returned +15.9% through the end of June 2023 versus +16.9% for the S&P 500 (the equal-weighted index, a more appropriate benchmark, returned +7% in the same period). The portfolio returned -15.8% in 2022 versus -18.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has generated an annualized return of +22.4% versus +12.5% for the S&P 500 Index.

Since the start of 2012 through May 31, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks produced a cumulative return of +827.6% through the end of 2022 vs. +265% cumulative return for the S&P 500 index.

