Beat the Market Like Zacks: Hilton, Fabrinet, Micron in Focus

All of the three widely followed indexes closed out last week with big gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.6%, 5.9% and 5.1%, respectively. For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, it was their biggest weekly gain since November 2022. For the Dow, the gain surpassed a high last seen in late October of 2022.

Stock prices soared on rising hopes that the Fed is finally done with its interest rate hikes to get inflation under control. The jobs report on Friday showed that employers hired fewer workers last month than was expected and added further optimism to investors’ expectations from the Fed. The weakening of the labor market and rising unemployment should deter the central bank from raising the federal funds rate any further.

Treasury yields coming down for four straight sessions in the week starting Tuesday also helped. The market is currently immersed in the “bad news is good news” mood. Last week, stocks rose on indications that the economy may be slowing down.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Hilton and Greystone Housing Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT have gained 4.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.2% decrease) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on August 30.

Another stock, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on September 1, has returned 3.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.4% decrease) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +12.02% this year (through September 4th) vs. +18.2% for the S&P 500 index and +7.6% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the strong recent performance of mega-cap stocks.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has outperformed the index this year.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through September 4th, 2023, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks has generated an annualized return of +24.17% since 1988 vs. +10.82% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Hilton’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Greystone Housing’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Vistra and ProAssurance Higher

Shares of Vistra Corp. VST and ProAssurance Corporation PRA have advanced 15.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.8% fall) and 3.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.9% fall) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on August 24 and August 22, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Micron, Adobe Shoot Up

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 10.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 27, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, Adobe Inc. ADBE, which was added to the portfolio on March 13, 2020, has returned 9.3% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has declined 2.3% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +22.3% in 2023 (through July 31st) vs. +20.6% for the S&P 500 index and +10.5% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.27% through July 31st, 2023. This compares to a +9.65% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year bases, the Zacks Focus List returned +21.76%, +16.33%, and +12.54% vs. +12.99%, +13.71% and +12.19% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Check Point Software Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 8.3% over the past 12 weeks. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP has followed Fair Isaac with 5.3% returns.

ECAP, which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, has returned +6.67% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 versus the S&P 500 Index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Fastenal and American Tower Outperform Peers

Fastenal Company FAST, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 5.3% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, American Tower Corporation AMT, has climbed 1.9% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Fastenal’s dividend history here>>>

Check American Tower’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

ECDP has returned +0.18% in 2023 (through June 30) versus +16.90% for the S&P 500 Index. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 versus -17.96% for the S&P 500 Index and -8.34% for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Fabrinet Delivers Solid Returns

Fabrinet FN, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023, has gained 26.8% year to date, which compares to a 14.9% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

The portfolio returned +16.16% through the end of July 2023 vs. +20.64% for the S&P 500 index and +10.73% for the equal-weighted version of the index. The portfolio returned -15.8% in 2022 vs. -18.1% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has generated an annualized return of +22.78% vs. +13.65% for the S&P 500 index.

Since the start of 2012 through July 31, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks have produced a cumulative return of +977.47% vs. +340.35% cumulative return for the S&P 500 index.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.