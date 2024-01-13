Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the Dow, is an index composed of 30 distinguished companies from the U.S. exchanges. It's widely covered and viewed as a gauge for the health of the broader U.S. stock market.

Do you want to beat the Dow? The defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has made it look easy for years.

What's the secret? Cash-gushing dividends are a crucial ingredient to Lockheed Martin's success. Will it continue?

Here is what the evidence says.

An investment in America's defense

Lockheed Martin designs and builds weapons systems for land, sea, air, space, and cyber applications. Some of its famous products include Apache and Black Hawk helicopters, the F-35 Lightning II jet, and Javelin mobile missile systems.

You can't invest directly in the United States military, but Lockheed Martin is a great alternative. The company gets over 70% of its sales from the American government. Most of that is from the Department of Defense.

As U.S. defense spending goes, as does Lockheed Martin:

While government spending can sometimes pull back, defending America and its interests has always cost a lot, and spending has only grown with time.

Arm your portfolio with gushing dividends

Dividends are sometimes grossly underrated, so check out how impactful they've been. Lockheed Martin has outperformed the Dow on price alone. However, dividends contributed more to the stock's returns than its share price growth.

Lockheed Martin is still an excellent dividend stock today. The company has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown by an average of 8% annually. Add in the stock's current 2.7% dividend yield, and that's a solid combination over the long term.

Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is just 52% today, giving management room to issue future raises. Management uses excess cash flow to repurchase shares, helping bolster earnings growth.

Is there more to come?

Lockheed Martin is well positioned for growth long into the future. The company's F-35 aircraft program has grown to over a quarter of Lockheed Martin's total sales, and there is still a lot of life left in it. The Department of Defense has roughly 450 F-35 fighter jets with plans to procure approximately 2,500 over the coming decades.

The F-35 has been scrutinized for its delays and cost overruns, but current geopolitical tensions have increased interest in the program from some of America's allies, including Germany and Canada.

These aircraft are remarkably expensive, but Lockheed's real money will come from years of maintenance and service revenue. In all, the program's estimated value is approximately $1.7 trillion. Analysts have increased their long-term growth estimates for Lockheed Martin since early 2023:

Meanwhile, the stock trades at a forward P/E ratio of 17, a palatable valuation for a company growing earnings at a 9% clip and paying a nearly 3% dividend yield. Patient investors willing to let Lockheed Martin compound its profits and shower them with dividends have a solid shot at continuing to get a leg up on the Dow Jones for years to come.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.