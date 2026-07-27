Is a Beat in Store for Federal Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on retail properties, is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before the market opens. In anticipation of the announcement, industry analysts and investors are eager to assess the company's performance and prospects in the current economic climate.

In the last reported quarter, this retail REIT’s funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.88 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. Results were supported by strong leasing momentum and higher comparable POI.

Over the last four quarters, Federal Realty beat estimates on three occasions and missed on the other, the average beat being 3.30%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price and EPS Surprise

Federal Realty Investment Trust price-eps-surprise | Federal Realty Investment Trust Quote

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. retail real estate market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its second-quarter 2026 performance.

US Retail Real Estate Market in Q2

The second-quarter 2026 U.S. retail market showed signs of stabilization, as shopping-center demand returned to positive territory and vacancy remained near historically low levels. Limited new construction continued to support rent growth, while resilient consumer spending favored grocery, discount and other value-oriented retailers. However, uneven regional trends and rising pressure on lower- and middle-income households kept the operating backdrop mixed.

Per the Cushman & Wakefield report, net absorption reached 708,000 square feet, while national vacancy remained broadly stable at 6%, up only 3 basis points sequentially and still below the historical average of 7.4%. Limited construction continued to support market fundamentals, with just 2.3 million square feet delivered during the quarter and the development pipeline accounting for less than 0.3% of existing inventory.

Asking rents increased 2.2% year over year to $25.65 per square foot, supported by tight availability and muted new supply. The West led demand growth with 1.3 million square feet of positive absorption and was the only region to record a decline in vacancy. In contrast, the South posted a slight rise in vacancy as earlier population growth encouraged new development, creating temporary lease-up pressure in markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Washington and Dallas-Fort Worth. Rents in the South advanced 3.3% year over year, the strongest growth among all regions.

Consumer spending remained resilient despite higher energy costs. Retail sales rose 6.9% year over year, or 5.4%, excluding gasoline stations, while unemployment stayed low at 4.2%. However, inflation outpaced wage growth in April and May, increasing pressure on lower- and middle-income households. This widening spending divide is likely to favor grocery, discount, value and health-and-wellness retailers over discretionary categories.

FRT: Factors at Play

FRT is expected to deliver another resilient quarter, supported by strong leasing momentum, premium demographics and demand for its grocery-anchored and mixed-use assets. Management entered the second quarter with the portfolio 96.1% leased and 93.8% occupied, while executed-but-not-yet-open leases represented roughly $36 million of incremental rent through 2027. Record first-quarter leasing spreads, a 1.7 million-square-foot negotiation pipeline and continued strength among both value-oriented and aspirational retailers should help sustain rental growth.

Near-term growth is nevertheless likely to moderate from the first-quarter. Management guided second-quarter FFO of $1.83-$1.86 per share and expects comparable property growth to ease toward roughly 2%, reflecting occupancy remaining in the mid-to-upper 93% range, an approximately $0.01 refinancing drag and initial losses from The Blayr residential lease-up.

Projections for FRT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $333.5 million, which indicates a 7.1% increase from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for rental revenues stands at $320 million, which suggests a rise from the year-ago period’s $302.5 million. Rental income from minimum rents — commercial — is pegged at $221.7 million, up from $208.6 million in the year-ago period. Rental income from cost reimbursements is projected at $62.5 million, up from $59.3 million in the prior-year period.

Our estimate places FRT's leased occupancy rate at 96.5%, up 40 basis points sequentially, while the rent per square foot is projected to grow 2.9% year over year.

Interest expenses are anticipated to increase 14.9% year over year in the company's second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

Federal Realty’s activities during the soon-to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter FFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.85 over the past two months. It also suggests a 3.1% decrease year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for FRT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Federal Realty this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Federal Realty has an Earnings ESP of -0.30% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the retail REIT sector — Kimco Realty KIM and Simon Property Group SPG — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Kimco Realty, slated to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Simon Property Group, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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