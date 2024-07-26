Is a Beat in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson CHRW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31 after market close.

C.H. Robinson has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 2.07%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s soon-to-be reported quarter’s earnings has been revised upward by 5.75% in the past 60 days to 92 cents per share. Meanwhile,the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.48 billion, which indicates growth of 1.4% year over year. The top line is likely to reflect strength in the Transportation segment.

Our estimate for revenues from the service line transportation segment is pegged at $4.10 billion, which is 0.5% up compared with the second-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, estimates for revenues from the sourcing segment are pegged at $323 million.

Per our model, estimates for North American Surface Transportation’s second-quarter revenues are pegged at $3.1 billion, which indicates a 0.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure. We expect revenues for Global Forwarding to be $787 million, which implies a 0.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Moreover, declining operating expenses are bolstering CHRW’s bottom line. This fall in operating expenses is primarily driven by the decrease in purchased transportation and related services costs, contributing to C.H. Robinson’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

On the contrary, soft market conditions are expected to continue to adversely impact the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

C.H Robinson has an Earnings ESP of +5.29% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of Q1

C.H. Robinson’s first-quarter 2024 earnings of 86 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents but declined year over year. Total revenues of $4.412 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.209 billion but declined 4.3% year over year due to lower pricing in the company’s truckload services, partially offset by higher pricing and increased volumes in its ocean services.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat second-quarter 2024 earnings.

JetBlue Airways JBLU has an Earnings ESP of +22.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Jul 30.

JBLU surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 4.77%.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. EXPD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 6.

EXPD has a discouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the preceding four quarters and missing thrice, the average miss being 3.44%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

