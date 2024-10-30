Is a Beat in Store for BWX Technologies This Earnings Season?

BWX Technologies BWXT is expected to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2024 results after market close on Nov. 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pinned at 77 cents per share, indicating an increase of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter, unchanged over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $658.2 million, suggesting an 11.6% increase from the year-ago quarter.



BWXT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.6%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider for BWXT’s Q3 Results

BWXT’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong demand in its global security, clean energy and medical markets. Growing global demand for clean energy solutions, particularly nuclear power across private industries, is expected to have aided top-line growth.



BWX Technologies' strong position in the nuclear technology sector, especially with its government contracts for defense and naval applications is likely to have driven its prospects in the quarter to be reported. Defense-related ongoing projects, such as Pele on land and DRACO in space, are expected to have driven its growth in the third quarter.



Strong momentum in the naval nuclear propulsion business, enhanced by the growth in microreactors, special materials and technical services, is expected to have a positive impact on its third-quarter performance.



Strength in its existing diagnostics portfolio and expansion of products in key cancer therapeutics is likely to have benefited its Medical segment. BWXT’s recent partnership with North Star to provide processing and purification services to develop radium-226 g, which will be utilized in North Star's Electronic accelerator to produce actinium-225, might have further boosted its sales in the quarter under review.



However, macroeconomic challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions are expected to have softened BWXT’s performance in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for BWXT

Our proven model predicts earnings beat for BWX Technologies this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (79 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (77 per share), is +1.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BWXT carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have surged 70.6% year to date. It is slated to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days. This suggests an improvement of 14.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Lyft LYFT has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



LYFT shares have lost 7.2% year to date. It is slated to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, up by a couple of pennies over the past 60 days. This indicates a decline of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Jack Henry & Associates JKHY has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. JKHY shares have gained 11.8% year to date. It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKHY’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, up by a penny for the past 60 days, indicating an improvement of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.