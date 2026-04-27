Is a Beat in Store for Arthur J. Gallagher This Earnings Season?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion, indicating 26.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s first-quarter earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of 19.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AJG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Arthur J. Gallagher this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). That is the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Arthur J. Gallagher has an Earnings ESP of +0.94%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.44 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Zacks Rank: AJG has a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results of AJG

Better performances in both its segments are likely to aid AJG’s first-quarter results. New business, solid retention and higher renewal premiums across its business lines are likely to have benefited the first-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 25.8% from the prior-year period’s reported number. The consensus mark for commissions is pegged at $3.2 billion, implying 41.5% growth from the prior-year period’s reported number.



Strong client retention, solid new business generation, and increased customer activity are expected to have supported the Risk Management segment.



The Brokerage segment is likely to have benefited from continued high client retention, increased new business, rising renewal premiums, and improved interest income from both owned and fiduciary funds.



Higher commissions and fees, growth in supplemental and contingent revenues, stronger investment income, and strategic mergers and acquisitions are expected to have boosted overall revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Total expenses are anticipated to have risen, primarily driven by higher compensation costs, reimbursements, interest expenses, amortization, and adjustments in estimated acquisition earnout liabilities.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.



AXS’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.43, indicating a year-over-year increase of 110.4%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.17, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16%.



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.