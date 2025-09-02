Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus

Last Friday, the three most widely followed benchmark indexes closed a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 lost 0.2%, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. However, for the month, the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched up gains of 3.2%, 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Last week, trade was held back by a combination of profit-taking and growing inflation concerns. Despite earlier record highs driven by strong Q2 GDP data, investors dialed back positions ahead of a key PCE inflation report, which signaled persistent price pressures. Fed signals at Jackson Hole in the week prior had hinted at possible rate cuts, but that optimism was offset by stubborn inflation metrics and mixed corporate earnings

Broader sentiment was dampened by lingering geopolitical tensions, particularly U.S.-China and U.S.-India trade frictions and uncertainty over energy markets amid the Middle East unrest.

Dorian LPG and FS Bancorp Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG have gained 26.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 6.2% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on June 26.

Another stock, FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW, which was upgraded to a Rank #2 (Buy) on June 27, has returned 8.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.4% increase) since then.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +1.47% in 2025 (through August 4th) vs. +5.60% for the S&P 500 index and +6.77% for the equal-weight version of the index.

This portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.65% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 12 percentage points since 1988 (through August 4th, 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.6% vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index).

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Pharming Group and Lumentum

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. PHAR and Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE have surged 49% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.1% rise) and 45.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 4% rise), since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on July 11th and July 9th, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Intellia Therapeutics, CBRE Shoot Up

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 58.6% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 7, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE, which was added to the portfolio on March 13, 2017, has returned 30.2% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 8.8% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned 10.91% in 2025 (through July 31st, 2025) vs. +8.59% for the S&P 500 index and +5.84% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

The portfolio leads the broader market over the preceding one, three, five and ‘since 2004’ periods. These annualized return comparisons are: +17.71% for the Focus List vs. +16.35% for the index over the one-year period, +19.21% vs. +17.101% over the 3-year period, +16.98% vs. +15.88% over the 5-year period, and +11.9% vs. +10.51% since 2004.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Oracle & Thermo Fisher Scientific Make Significant Gains

Oracle Corporation ORCL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 35.8% over the past 12 weeks. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has followed Oracle with 24.3% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +3.20% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -4.30% decline (SPY ETF).

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Tractor Supply and Fastenal Outperform Peers

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 29% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Fastenal Company FAST, has climbed 21.4% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Tractor Supply’s dividend history here>>>

Check Fastenal’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -3.17% in 2025 Q2 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +10.94% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) -0.09% return. Year-to-date (through June 30th), the portfolio returned +2.38% vs. +2.18% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full-year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock MasTec Delivers Solid Returns

MasTec, Inc. MTZ, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 33.5% year to date compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 10.1% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +11.8% this year (through the end of June 2025) vs. +6.2% for the S&P 500 index and +4.8% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,220.4% through the end of July 2025 vs. +517.8% for the S&P 500 index and +378% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +26.1% in the period 2012 through July 31, 2025, vs. +14.4% for the S&P 500 index and +12.2% for the equal-weight version of the index.

