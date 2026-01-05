Beat the Market the Zacks Way: LATAM, General Motors, Amgen in Focus

Last Friday, the three most widely followed benchmark indexes closed a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined roughly 0.7%, 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

The three major indexes posted modest declines amid cautious investor sentiment. Markets pulled back as broader economic and policy uncertainty prompted traders to lock in gains after recent advances, with limited conviction to push stocks higher.

Holiday-thinned trading volumes further dampened momentum, exaggerating modest moves. Investors reassessed growth prospects, interest rate expectations and overall risk appetite, while lingering concerns over inflation and the policy outlook encouraged a more defensive tone across equities, resulting in a measured retracement rather than a sharp sell-off.

LATAM Airlines and LendingClub Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. LTM have gained 22.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.2% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on October 23.

Another stock, LendingClub Corporation LC, which was upgraded to a #1 (Strong Buy), also on October 23, has returned 15.7% since then.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +14.3% in 2025 (through December 1st) vs. +14.9% for the S&P 500 index.

This portfolio returned +22.4% in 2024, vs. +28% for the S&P 500 index and +19.9% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.

This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.65% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 12 percentage points since 1988 (through December 1st, 2025, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +23.9% vs. +11.5% for the S&P 500 index).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters and General Motors

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters AEO and General Motors Company GM have surged 59.2% and 21.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.7% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on October 24.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Micron, Lam Research Shoot Up

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 67.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 27, 2016. Another Focus-List holding, Lam Research Corporation LRCX, which was added to the portfolio on December 5, 2016, has returned 26.9% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has inched up 2.1% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +22% in 2025 (through November 30th, 2025) vs. +17.8% for the S&P 500 index and +10.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Amgen & Thermo Fisher Gain Significantly

Amgen Inc. AMGN, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 10% over the past 12 weeks. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has also followed Amgen with 9.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -1.30% in the third quarter of 2025 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +8.1% gain (SPY ETF). In the year-to-date period through September 30th, the portfolio returned +2.72% vs. +14.84% gain for the S&P 500 index.

For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF).

In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Outperform Peers

The Coca-Cola Company KO, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 3.7% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, has climbed 0.2% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.01% in 2025 Q3 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +8.1% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +2.90% return. Year-to-date (through September 30th), the portfolio returned +1.58% vs. +5.15% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF.

For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL.

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Goldman Sachs Delivers Solid Returns

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 59.7% since Jan. 2, 2025, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 16.6% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.4% this year (through the end of November 2025) vs. +17.8% for the S&P 500 index and +10.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,530.8% through the end of November 2025 vs. +562% for the S&P 500 index and +401% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +26.1% in the period 2012 through November 30, 2025, vs. +13.2% for the S&P 500 index and +10.5% for the equal-weight version of the index.

