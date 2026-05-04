Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vicor, NVIDIA, UnitedHealth in Focus

Last Friday, all three Wall Street benchmark stock indexes registered a week of gains. The tech-focused Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.1%, 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

The rally was supported by easing inflation concerns and expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive stance on interest rates. Stabilizing bond yields and improved macroeconomic data reassured investors that economic growth remains resilient, encouraging selective risk-taking across equities.

Geopolitical developments, particularly around Iran, also influenced markets. While the ongoing conflict disrupted oil supply and pushed prices higher earlier, recent volatility and partial easing in crude prices reduced inflation fears and supported equities. Supply shocks tied to the Iran conflict had previously driven sharp oil spikes and inflation concerns, but any signs of stabilization helped improve sentiment and lift stock markets.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Vicor and Harbour Energy Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Vicor Corporation VICR have gained 53% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on February 23.

Another stock, Harbour Energy plc HBRIY, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on February 20, has returned 26.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.5% increase) since then.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 1.2 percentage points in the year-to-date 2026 period (through April 6th, 2026); The Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +1.22% through April 6th, while the equal-weight S&P 500 index was unchanged. This portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 index by 5.4 percentage points (+1.22% gain for the Zacks #1 Rank stocks vs. -4.2% decline for the index).

Since inception in 1988, this equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks has outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 12.6 percentage points annually (through April 6th, 2026). The average annual return for the equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks was +23.7% while the comparable equal-weight S&P 500 index returned +11.1% (the average annual gain for the S&P 500 index as a whole was +11.2%).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Vicor’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Harbour Energy’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades NVIDIA and Universal Insurance

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Universal Insurance Holdings UVE have surged 3.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.1% rise) and 3.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% rise) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on February 25 and February 27, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Quanta Services, Micron Shoot Up

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 56.4% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on December 23, 2021. Another Focus-List holding, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which was added to the portfolio on December 27, 2016, has returned 30.7% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 4.2% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +0.32% in 2026 (through March 31st) vs. -4.3% for the S&P 500 index and +0.67% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Through March 31st, 2026, the portfolio’s rolling returns on a one-year, three-year, five-year, ten-year, and since 2004 have been +26.26% (vs. +17.80% for the S&P 500 index), +19.46% (vs. +18.23%), +11.68% (vs. +12.06%), +15.33% (vs. +14.16%) and +12.02% vs. (+13.36%), respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Oracle & Costco Wholesale Gain Significantly

Oracle Corporation ORCL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 4.4% over the past 12 weeks. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST followed Oracle with 3.4% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -7.14% in 2026 Q1 vs. -4.33% for the S&P 500 index.

For 2025, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index. For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF). In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks UnitedHealth and Public Storage Outperform Peers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 28.5% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Public Storage PSA, has climbed 9.2% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check UnitedHealth’s dividend history here>>>

Check Public Storage’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -1.43% in 2026 Q1 vs. -4.33% for the S&P 500 index and +2.3% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.6% in 2025 vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF. For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stock APi Group Delivers Solid Returns

APi Group Corporation APG, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 17.9% since January 5, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 5.5% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio retuned +4.5% in 2026 (through March 31st) vs. -4.3% for the S&P 500 index and +0.7% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Through the end of March 2026, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,607.4% since 2012 vs. +540.9% for the S&P 500 index and +406.6% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +26% in the period 2012 through March 31st, 2026 vs. +14.4% for the S&P 500 index and +13.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Storage (PSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vicor Corporation (VICR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.