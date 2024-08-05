Beat the Market Like Zacks: Motorola, UnitedHealth, Virtu in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed a losing week last Friday. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.4%, 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Throughout the week, oil prices weighed on the markets, while various jobs reports gave recessionary warnings. Unemployment touched multi-year highs and payrolls came in way below expectations and sustenance levels for the current population. Construction and manufacturing numbers showed a rapid slowdown. By the latter part of the week, talks of a possible recession were doing the rounds. While the Fed decided to keep the interest rates at their current level in the July meeting, hinting at a September rate cut, one may wonder whether a relaxation was already due.

Per CME’s FedWatch Tool, anticipation of a 50 bps rate cut at the Fed's September meeting jumped to 69.5% on Friday.

Pitney Bowes and Motorola Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI have gained 18.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.3% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on May 30.

Another stock, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on May 27 and has returned 12.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.7% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1st, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (Through April 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).

Check Pitney Bowe’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Motorola’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Gorman-Rupp and Bank Hapoalim Higher

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC and Bank Hapoalim B.M. BKHYY have advanced 5.4% and 5.2% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.3% fall) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on June 6.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Virtu, Palantir Shoot Up

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 22.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on July 31, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, which was added to the portfolio on March 26, 2024, has returned 20.1% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 3.2% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and UnitedHealth Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 20.5% over the past 12 weeks. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH has followed Fair Isaac with 15% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42%. In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research.

Zacks ECDP Stocks 3M and Public Storage Outshine Peers

3M Company MMM, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 26.6% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Public Storage PSA, has climbed 13% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check 3M’s dividend history here>>>

Check Public Storage’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Ollie's Bargain Outlet Delivers Solid Returns

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 27% year to date compared with a 12.2% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.

