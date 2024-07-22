Beat the Market Like Zacks: Karooooo, UnitedHealth, Amgen in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed a mixed week last Friday. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.7% and 2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.

The week’s trade was marked by rotation out of high-flying mega-cap tech stocks. While small-caps rallied towards the beginning of the week and strong numbers from the retail sector solidified hopes about the economy, the week ended with a major IT outage, adding uncertainty to an already-jumpy market. Semiconductor stocks suffered mid-week on reports that the U.S. government is planning to impose trade restrictions against China.

While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their worst week since April, the Dow Jones resisted a weekly loss on basis of them hitting all-time highs at the beginning of the week. Currently, there is general consensus that the first rate cut by the Fed will occur in September.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Elutia and Hanesbrands Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Elutia Inc. ELUT have gained 17% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.4% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on May 14.

Another stock, Hanesbrands Inc. HBI, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on May 13 and has returned 8.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.5% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1st, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (Through April 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Elutia’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Hanesbrands’ historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Karooooo and Jackson Higher

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. KARO and Jackson Financial Inc. JXN have advanced 24.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.9% rise) and 10.3% (versus the S&P 500’s 5.4% rise), since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 17 and May 14, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Virtu, Intellia Shoot Up

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 33.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on July 31, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, which was added to the portfolio on March 7, 2023, has returned 20.8% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 8.6% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Amgen Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 43.2% over the past 12 weeks. Amgen Inc. AMGN has followed Fair Isaac with 22.7% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42%. In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks UnitedHealth and 3M Outshine Peers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 14.1% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, 3M Company MMM, has climbed 13.2% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check UnitedHealth’s dividend history here>>>

Check 3M’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Sprouts Farmers Market Delivers Solid Returns

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 70.5% year to date compared with a 15.6% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.

