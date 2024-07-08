Beat the Market Like Zacks: Carvana, Adobe, Amgen in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed a winning week last Friday. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.5%, 2% and 0.7%, respectively.

The holiday-curtailed week was marked by optimism about the Fed shifting gears and cutting interest rates earlier than anticipated. Mega-cap growth stocks like big tech drove the market’s gains. The manufacturing sector and the labor market returned soft numbers, thereby raising investor hope that the Fed would take cognizance and stop delaying rate cuts.

Comments made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell from an ECB event in Portugal hinting that the Fed acknowledged the U.S. economy was on a “disinflationary path” also helped raise investor confidence.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Carvana and New Gold Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA have gained 54.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 10.6% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on May 1.

Another stock, New Gold Inc. NGD, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on May 3 and has returned 17.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 9.9% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1st, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (Through April 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).

Check Carvana’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check New Gold’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Hims & Hers and Napco Higher

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS and Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC have advanced 78.4% and 18.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.4% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on May 7.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Stocks Sea Limited, Adobe Shoot Up

Shares of Sea Limited SE, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 34.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 26, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Adobe Inc. ADBE, which was added to the portfolio on March 13, 2020, has returned 22% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 6.9% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Costco Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 32% over the past 12 weeks. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has followed Fair Isaac with 21.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42%. In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Amgen and Colgate-Palmolive Outshine Peers

Amgen Inc. AMGN, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 16.3% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL, has climbed 13.1% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Amgen’s dividend history here>>>

Check Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Sprouts Farmers Market Delivers Solid Returns

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 71.5% year to date compared with a 16.8% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.

