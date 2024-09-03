Beat the Market Like Zacks: CareDx, Fair Isaac, 3M in Focus

Last Friday, two of the three most widely followed indexes closed out a winning week. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite was the only benchmark index to lose out, having declined 0.9%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

While the tech sector is still recovering from the labor market shock and the slump induced by a lack of enthusiasm around Nvidia, economic data released through the week have started to gather consensus about a soft landing of the economy. Market participants broadly agree that there would be a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in September and not a 50 bps one. Gross domestic output, a measure of economic activity, increased 2.1% last quarter after advancing at 1.4% in the first quarter.

While the labor market continued to show signs of slowing with high unemployment, it is doing so in an orderly fashion that is currently keeping the Fed on top of its plans. The U.S. economy, per the Fed, is on the verge of a series of rate cuts, starting this month,

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

G1 Therapeutics and Univest Financial Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX have surged 211.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 3.6% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on July 1.

Another stock, Univest Financial Corporation UVSP, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on July 1 and has returned 25.7% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in the year-to-date period through April 1st, 2024, vs. +11.3% for the S&P 500 index and +7.7% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since October 2022.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by more than 16 percentage points since 1988 (Through April 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +27.6% since 1988 vs. +11.1% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check G1 Therapeutics’ historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Univest Financial’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades CareDx and ADMA Biologics Higher

Shares of CareDx, Inc CDNA and ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA have advanced 94.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.3% rise) and 51.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 1.6% rise), since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on July 12 and July 8, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Virtu, Palantir Shoot Up

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 39.5% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on July 31, 2023. Another Focus-List holding, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, which was added to the portfolio on March 26, 2024, has returned 35.1% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 6.7% over this period.

The Focus List portfolio returned +10.23% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.91% (through March 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.25% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Check Point Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 32.1% over the past 12 weeks. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP has followed Fair Isaac with 23.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +9.08% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42%. In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks 3M and Intercontinental Exchange Outshine Peers

3M Company MMM, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 33.5% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, has climbed 20.8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check 3M’s dividend history here>>>

Check Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +4.47% in the year-to-date period (through March 31st, 2024) vs. +10.42% for the S&P 500 index (IVV) and +6.9% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks — Freshpet Delivers Solid Returns

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 56.8% year to date compared with an 18.7% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +19.56% in 2024 Q1 vs. +10.56% for the S&P 500 index and +7.9% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Since 2012, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio has produced an annualized return of +25.02% through the end of 2024 Q1 vs. +14.1% for the S&P 500 index and +12.7% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,442.3% vs. +403.03% for the S&P 500 index and +331.29% for the equal-weight index.

