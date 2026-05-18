Beat the Market Like Zacks: Acadian, Micron, UnitedHealth in Focus

Last Friday, the three major Wall Street indexes ended the week on a mixed note. The benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.1%, extending its winning streak to seven weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1%.

Markets turned volatile late in the week as rising oil prices and surging Treasury yields revived inflation fears. Concerns over possible supply disruptions linked to U.S.-Iran tensions pushed crude prices above $105 a barrel, increasing worries that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Technology stocks, especially AI and semiconductor names, led Friday’s selloff after weeks of strong gains. Investors also reacted cautiously to limited progress from the Trump-Xi summit, while higher bond yields reduced the appeal of growth stocks. Despite the weakness, the S&P 500 managed a modest weekly advance after hitting fresh record highs earlier in the week.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Acadian Asset Management and Eni Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI have gained 27.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on March 2.

Another stock, Eni S.p.A. E, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on March 9, has returned 16.2% since then.

An equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 1.2 percentage points in the year-to-date 2026 period (through April 6th, 2026); The Zacks Rank #1 stocks returned +1.22% through April 6th, while the equal-weight S&P 500 index was unchanged. This portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 index by 5.4 percentage points (+1.22% gain for the Zacks #1 Rank stocks vs. -4.2% decline for the index).

Since inception in 1988, this equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks has outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 index by 12.6 percentage points annually (through April 6th, 2026). The average annual return for the equal-weight portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 stocks was +23.7% while the comparable equal-weight S&P 500 index returned +11.1% (the average annual gain for the S&P 500 index as a whole was +11.2%).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Acadian’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Eni’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



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Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Ciena and Enerflex

Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN and Enerflex Ltd. EFXT have surged 64.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 11% rise) and 26.8% (versus the S&P 500’s 9% rise), respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on March 13 and March 10.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Shoot Up

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 111.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 19, 2025. Another Focus-List holding, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, which was added to the list on December 27, 2016, has returned 72.2% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 7.7% over this period.

The 50-stock Focus List portfolio returned +0.32% in 2026 (through March 31st) vs. -4.3% for the S&P 500 index and +0.67% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The portfolio returned +22.1% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Zacks Focus List portfolio returned +18.41% in 2024 vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio had returned +29.54% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio returned -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Through March 31st, 2026, the portfolio’s rolling returns on a one-year, three-year, five-year, ten-year, and since 2004 have been +26.26% (vs. +17.80% for the S&P 500 index), +19.46% (vs. +18.23%), +11.68% (vs. +12.06%), +15.33% (vs. +14.16%) and +12.02% vs. (+13.36%), respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Oracle & Walmart Gain Significantly

Oracle Corporation ORCL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 23.6% over the past 12 weeks. Walmart Inc. WMT followed Oracle with 3.8% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned -7.14% in 2026 Q1 vs. -4.33% for the S&P 500 index.

For 2025, the portfolio returned -1.67% vs. +17.9% gain for the S&P 500 index. For the year 2024, the portfolio returned +16.26% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index (SPY ETF). In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks UnitedHealth and Coca-Cola Outperform Peers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 36.7% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock,The Coca-Cola Company KO, has climbed 1.7% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check UnitedHealth’s dividend history here>>>

Check Coca-Cola’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -1.43% in 2026 Q1 vs. -4.33% for the S&P 500 index and +2.3% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The portfolio returned -0.6% in 2025 vs. +6.8% gain for the Dividend Aristocrat ETF. For the full year 2024, the portfolio returned +6.95% vs. +24.89% for the S&P 500 index and +6.72% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stock Carpenter Technology Delivers Solid Returns

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 20.9% since January 5, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 8.2% increase.

The Top 10 portfolio retuned +4.5% in 2026 (through March 31st) vs. -4.3% for the S&P 500 index and +0.7% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +22.6% in 2025 vs. +17.9% for the S&P 500 index and +11.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +62.98% in 2024, vs. +25.04% for the S&P 500 index and +13% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio had returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.

Through the end of March 2026, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +2,607.4% since 2012 vs. +540.9% for the S&P 500 index and +406.6% for the equal-weight version of the index. The portfolio has produced an average annual return of +26% in the period 2012 through March 31st, 2026, vs. +14.4% for the S&P 500 index and +13.4% for the equal-weight version of the index.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.