Beat Funds At Their Own Game With Direct Indexing

Direct indexing is the construction of a custom investment portfolio that mirrors the composition of an index. Once the exclusive domain of wealthy clients, direct indexing has become cheaper and more accessible than ever thanks to better technology and ever-lower trading commissions.

How Direct Indexing Works

Direct indexing involves purchasing the underlying securities that make up an index, with the goal of duplicating the index’s performance.

Sound familiar? Direct indexing uses a similar approach as index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But because you’re buying individual securities rather than a unified fund product, you get extra flexibility to customize your portfolio, enabling you to reap potential tax benefits and filter out unsavory or undesirable stocks you can’t when you buy a fund wholesale.

Tax Loss Harvesting Is Direct Indexing’s Superpower

Tax-loss harvesting is when you sell off assets that have fallen in value to offset current or future gains from other sources. You may then replace the assets you sell with similar, but not identical, investments to position yourself for a rebound in the asset class.

With a normal index fund, you might be able to do this on a fund level, meaning you could sell an underperforming index fund off and replace it with a fund tracking another index. But you can’t hone in on individual winners or losers, making your harvesting much less precise. Maybe only a few stocks in a hundred are responsible for a fund’s sizable dip in performance. With an index fund, you’re forced into an all-or-nothing approach.

When you’ve personally recreated an index using direct indexing, though, you can sell those individual underperforming stocks. Then, with the cash you get back, you can buy shares in similar companies to balance your portfolio’s allocations. Meanwhile, you’ve generated a capital loss that you can use to reduce your overall tax liability.

It’s important to note that not everyone can benefit from tax loss harvesting. In 2021, investors who earn $40,000 or less aren’t on the hook for long-term capital gains taxes, for instance. This means if you’ve held stocks for at least a year, you don’t pay anything on your gains anyway, so you won’t benefit from realizing losses with your investments, at least not as far as your investment income is concerned. For similar reasons, direct indexing is not relevant to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, like a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA).

However, it’s been established that the strategy works consistently across market conditions. The benefits can be significant, even when the market’s on an overall upswing. Bloomberg reports that direct indexing providers estimate this kind of tax-loss harvesting could raise returns by about 1% a year.

Direct Indexing Is the Perfect Tool for SRI and ESG

Direct indexing offers you the ability to choose—or more commonly, reject—individual companies that don’t meet your personal standards, ethical or otherwise. Faith-based investors may reject vice-based stocks, and environmental investors might turn green over a coal-based or nuclear power generator, for instance.

If this sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s part and parcel of ESG investing, a subset of socially responsible investing (SRI) that actively screens companies based on how well they score on third-party criteria related to their environmental, societal and governance policies and behavior. ESG-based direct indexing can allow you to personalize a major index, like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Say you liked the DJIA but didn’t want to support oil and gas giant Chevron (CVX), a DJIA component. ESG-based direct indexing would let you buy 29 of the 30 Dow component companies but skip CVX.

With direct indexing, you’re also better poised to engage in shareholder activism. If, for example, a company recklessly plows an oil tanker into a fragile ecosystem, it can be punished immediately when you can sell off your holdings in it. If you choose to keep your stock, you are also more easily able to voice concern by exercising your voting right in a way that’s more difficult when you indirectly hold shares of a company through an index fund.

How to Get Started with Direct Indexing

In the past, direct indexing was open only to the richest investors. It took a sizable commitment of $1 million or more to buy in, and even today some direct indexing strategies demand $250,000 or $500,000 as a minimum investment.

But technology and new industry practices have brought direct indexing within reach of average investors.

Robo-advisor Wealthfront offers complimentary direct indexing, which it calls “stock-level tax-loss harvesting,” for clients with at least $100,000. In addition, as fractional shares and fee-free trades become more widespread at brokerages like Robinhood, Charles Schwab and Fidelity, it’s increasingly easy for everyday investors to construct their own micro versions of direct indexing, if they’re willing to put in the time and energy to manage a portfolio of potentially hundreds of securities.

Because of the amount of legwork involved, direct indexing may still work best for informed clients with at least moderate sums to invest, though certainly not the millions once required. Smaller investors and anyone still getting used to the stock market may prefer traditional ETFs and index funds, which offer an easy, inexpensive and proven road to positive returns.

