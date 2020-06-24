BEAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioTelemetry Inc (Symbol: BEAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.45, changing hands as low as $43.58 per share. BioTelemetry Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEAT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.35 per share, with $55.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.75.

