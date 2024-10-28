Is a Beat in the Cards for Willis Towers This Earnings Season?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is slated to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, before market open. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.06%.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors at Play

Revenues in the third quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion indicates an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago reported quarter.



Increased project work in North America and strong client retention, new local appointments and the continued expansion of the Global Benefits Management client portfolio in International and Europe are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work in North America and Europe.



Increased project work in Employee Experience and Work & Rewards are expected to have favored Career revenues.



Higher project work in Outsourcing and higher commission and fees from Individual Marketplace are likely to have aided the Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have delivered higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention and renewal increases across all geographies.



Expenses in the third quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to Transformation program. We expect the metric to increase 3.7% to $2 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.68, indicating an increase of 19.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of +2.09%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.73, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT has an Earnings ESP of +10.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.01, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACT’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Manulife Financial Corp MFC has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $0.70, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.45%.



MFC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.25, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5%.



SLF’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.