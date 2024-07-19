Is a Beat in the Cards for CME Group (CME) in Q2 Earnings?

CME Group Inc. CME is slated to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Jul 24, before market open. CME's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Consider

A diverse product portfolio, increased volatility, as well as a strong market position are likely to have aided CME Group’s performance in the second quarter.



Increases in market data and information services, clearing, transaction fees and other revenues are likely to have aided CME’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating a rise of 12.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Clearing and transaction fees are likely to have benefited from higher Energy and Agriculture trading volumes and cash markets business. We expect clearing and transaction fees to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 6.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



Market data and information services revenues are likely to have gained from price increases for certain products, a rise in device counts, higher custody fees as well as improvements in co-location and other connectivity fees. We expect the figure to be $164.7 million, indicating a 1% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher compensation and benefits, technology and amortization of purchased intangibles. We anticipate expenses to be $477.7 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating an increase of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.16%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the finance sector that have the perfect mix of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming quarterly releases.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.



ICE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.8%.



NDAQ’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

