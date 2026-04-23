Is a Beat in the Cards for Brown & Brown This Earnings Season?

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 27, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, indicating 33.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.36 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO’s first-quarter earnings has moved south by 2.8% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BRO

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Brown & Brown this time. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Brown & Brown has an Earnings ESP of +0.10% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Brown & Brown, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Brown & Brown, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Brown & Brown currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results of BRO

Core commissions and fees are likely to have benefited from net new and renewal business, acquisitions, and an increase from the impact of Foreign Currency Translation.



Profit-sharing contingent commissions are likely to have increased owing to improved underwriting results, increased premium volume, and the qualification for certain profit-sharing contingent commissions that did not qualify in the prior year, and recent acquisitions.



Net investment income is expected to have benefited from interest income earned from the proceeds of the company’s follow-on common stock offering. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $24.1 million.



Net new business written during the preceding 12 months and growth on renewals of existing customers are likely to have aided organic revenues in the Retail segment.



Net new business and exposure unit increases are expected to have aided organic revenues in the Wholesale Brokerage segment.



Expenses are expected to have increased because of higher employee compensation and benefits, other operating expenses, amortization, depreciation and interest expenses.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.45, indicating a year-over-year increase of 59.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.36, indicating a year-over-year increase of 862.42%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.46, indicating a year-over-year increase of 111.3%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.