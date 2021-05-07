Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$4.00

There's been a notable change in appetite for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 13% to US$2.50. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$48m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.36 per share. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:BBGI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Beasley Broadcast Group from one analyst is for revenues of US$236.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 91% to US$0.06 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$242.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2021. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding Beasley Broadcast Group's prospects after these latest results, with a minor downgrade to revenues and the analyst now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The average price target lifted 33% to US$4.00, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analyst is definitely expecting Beasley Broadcast Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 27% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Beasley Broadcast Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Beasley Broadcast Group dropped from profits to a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Beasley Broadcast Group's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Beasley Broadcast Group going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Beasley Broadcast Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

