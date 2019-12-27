Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BBGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.09, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBGI was $3.09, representing a -39.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.12 and a 10.36% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

BBGI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA). BBGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39.

