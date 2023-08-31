Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - (BBGI) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - (NASDAQ:BBGI) has been revised to 2.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 2.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBGI is 0.01%, an increase of 40.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 4,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 707K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBGI by 21.49% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 458K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBGI by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 305K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. owns and operates 63 stations (47 FM and 16 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company's radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. The Company recently acquired a majority interest in the Overwatch League's Houston Outlaws esports team and owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.