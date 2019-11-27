Bearish Stock Market Indicator Erupts

(New York)

If there was ever a stock market indicator that makes us worry, it is when the general public gets very bullish. Nothing seems to yell âstock market peakâ like a record setting sentiment number. A new sentiment tracker from Qontigo called ROOF (risk-on/risk-off) just registered a score of 4.8, which is in the 95th percentile historically. The ROOF score hit a low on October 2nd and has been rising since then.

FINSUM: Whenever we see readings like this it just always feels as though a correction is near. The reason why is that since peopleâs expectations are high, they are easily let down and get fearful/redemptive.

