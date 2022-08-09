Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Medifast, is for revenues of US$1.6b in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 5.5% reduction in Medifast's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to drop 20% to US$11.49 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.38 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Medifast's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:MED Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

The consensus price target fell 27% to US$238, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Medifast analyst has a price target of US$285 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$150. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 11% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 35% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.4% per year. It's pretty clear that Medifast's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Medifast's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Medifast.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Medifast analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

