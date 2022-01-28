Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from FTC Solar's eight analysts is for revenues of US$434m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 104% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 94% to US$0.064. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$537m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.076 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on FTC Solar's outlook with these numbers, making a measurable cut to next year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making next year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

NasdaqGM:FTCI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

The consensus price target fell 34% to US$8.31, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for FTC Solar's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values FTC Solar at US$12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that FTC Solar's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 77% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 39% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that FTC Solar is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting FTC Solar to become unprofitable next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple FTC Solar analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.