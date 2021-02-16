Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Revenue and EPS estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Albany International, is for revenues of US$805m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 11% reduction in Albany International's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to sink 11% to US$2.72 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$897m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.13 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:AIN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 17th 2021

The average price target climbed 5.0% to US$71.00 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Albany International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$84.00 and the most bearish at US$63.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Albany International is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Albany International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 11% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.8% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Albany International is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Albany International. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Albany International's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to this year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Albany International.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Albany International's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

