Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Revenue and EPS estimates

Today is shaping up negative for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from AeroVironment's six analysts is for revenues of US$454m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a reasonable 3.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 3,215% to US$0.40 per share. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$570m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.29 in 2022. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding AeroVironment's prospects, with a sizeable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

NasdaqGS:AVAV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

The consensus price target fell 40% to US$71.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for AeroVironment's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on AeroVironment, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$64.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting AeroVironment is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that AeroVironment's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 7.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. Compare this to the 82 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while AeroVironment's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting AeroVironment to become unprofitable this year. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of AeroVironment.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AeroVironment analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

