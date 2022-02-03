Bearings maker SKF sees organic growth in 2022 after core profit misses forecast

Bearings maker SKF said on Thursday it was expecting organic sales growth of around 5-10% in 2022, after missing profit forecasts.

The Swedish firm, whose rivals include Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said it had worked hard during the quarter to mitigate cost inflation, which continued to accelerate.

"In total, we were able to compensate for about SEK 700 million of the SEK 1,660 million cost increase, which is not a satisfactory level," Rickard Gustafson, a former CEO of airline SAS SAS.ST who took the reins at SKF eight months ago, said in a statement.

SKF's fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 2.26 billion Swedish crowns ($245.25 million) from 2.58 billion a year earlier, and came in below a mean forecast of 2.44 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Quarterly organic net sales grew by 3.8% at the firm, which generates about 75% of group sales in its industrial business, while 25% stems from the automotive sector.

SKF said it expected low single-digit organic sales growth in the first quarter compared to a year earlier.

It proposed a dividend of 7.00 crowns per share, up from 6.50 crowns in 2020, but below the 7.24 crowns forecast by analysts in the poll.

($1 = 9.2149 Swedish crowns)

