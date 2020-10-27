Bearings maker SKF Q3 profit tops forecast

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly operating earnings far above analysts' forecasts on Tuesday and said demand had rebounded from the previous quarter.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly operating earnings far above analysts' forecasts on Tuesday and said demand had rebounded from the previous quarter.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Gothenburg-based company fell to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($219.76 million) from 2.29 billion a year earlier, well ahead of the 1.52 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More