Bearings maker SKF Q3 profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly operating earnings far above analysts' forecasts on Tuesday and said demand had rebounded from the previous quarter.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Gothenburg-based company fell to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($219.76 million) from 2.29 billion a year earlier, well ahead of the 1.52 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

