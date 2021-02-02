Bearings maker SKF profit tops forecast as autos give boost

Q4 op profit 2.21 bln SEK vs forecast 2.04 bln

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported fourth-quarter earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as growth in its automotive business helped offset more subdued activity among industrial customers.

Shares of the Gothenburg-based company, which had risen 11% this year ahead of the results, still eased after the news and were down 2% by 1213 GMT.

The company has been helped by a strong demand recovery among automotive customers following a trough during the spring of last year, when many of its major markets were in lockdown because of the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter, overall like-for-like sales were flat, with its automotive business up 11% and industrial down 4%, SKF said. "The industries and regions in which SKF operates are still impacted by the effects related to the spread of COVID-19," the company said.

"We expect to see mid-single digit organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020".

SKF, which rivals Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, generates about 70% of group sales in its far more profitable industrial business, while 30% stems from the automotive sector.

Its fourth-quarter operating earnings rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($261.80 million) from 1.91 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.04 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv data.

SKF's earnings came on the heels of Schaeffler last week pre-releasing better than expected quarterly earnings, highlighting a particularly strong performance in its automotive business.

($1 = 8.4415 Swedish crowns)

