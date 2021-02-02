Bearings maker SKF profit tops forecast as autos give boost

Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported fourth-quarter earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as growth in its automotive business helped offset more subdued activity among industrial customers.

Q4 op profit 2.21 bln SEK vs forecast 2.04 bln

Sees mid-single digit organic sales growth in Q1

Shares down 2% after results

Shares up 11% in 2021 ahead of results

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported fourth-quarter earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as growth in its automotive business helped offset more subdued activity among industrial customers.

Shares of the Gothenburg-based company, which had risen 11% this year ahead of the results, still eased after the news and were down 2% by 1213 GMT.

The company has been helped by a strong demand recovery among automotive customers following a trough during the spring of last year, when many of its major markets were in lockdown because of the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter, overall like-for-like sales were flat, with its automotive business up 11% and industrial down 4%, SKF said. "The industries and regions in which SKF operates are still impacted by the effects related to the spread of COVID-19," the company said.

"We expect to see mid-single digit organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020".

SKF, which rivals Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, generates about 70% of group sales in its far more profitable industrial business, while 30% stems from the automotive sector.

Its fourth-quarter operating earnings rose to 2.21 billion Swedish crowns ($261.80 million) from 1.91 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.04 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv data.

SKF's earnings came on the heels of Schaeffler last week pre-releasing better than expected quarterly earnings, highlighting a particularly strong performance in its automotive business.

($1 = 8.4415 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard)

