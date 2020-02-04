Bearings maker SKF profit steady in face of demand slump, lifting shares

* Underlying EBIT roughly flat despite organic sales drop * Q4 sales just above forecast as China bucks slump * Sees lower year-on-year demand in Q1 * SKF shares rise 5.3% (Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, background, detail, shares) STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF , the world's largest maker of ball-bearings, reported stable quarterly core operating earnings on Tuesday as cost cuts and growth in Asia helped it offset falling demand in North America and Europe, sending its shares higher. Fourth-quarter sales were flat year-on-year and down only 2.9% on a like-for-like basis, narrowly beating analyst expectations as strong demand in above all China tempered the impact of slower activity in other major regions. With weak auto markets and slowing demand in several industrial segments flagged by a string of sector peers, many investors had seen SKF fairing worse in the quarter. Quarterly earnings at the Gothenburg-based group were 1.91 billion Swedish crowns ($198 million), down from 2.90 billion a year earlier, and below the 1.97 billion seen in a Refinitiv analyst poll. However, adjusted for non-recurring items, operating earnings were 2.18 billion, roughly flat compared to the year-ago quarter, the group said. Analysts at investment bank Carnegie said the adjusted operating profit was 7% above consensus, "driven by a better-than-expected demand performance in the Industrial business". "A consistent focus on cost reduction, especially during the fourth quarter, where cost reductions more than compensated for cost inflation, has allowed us to continue to deliver solid results," CEO Alrik Danielson said in a statement. SKF shares, which were up 3.0% ahead of the results, rose further following the news to stand 5.3% higher at 1225 GMT. The rival of Germany's Schaeffler said it expected demand for the group to be lower in the first quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019. While activity in Europe and North America was seen slumping, SKF said Asia was again expected to buck the trend with a slight rise in demand. ($1 = 9.6265 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SKF RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

