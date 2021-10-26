Bearings maker SKF profit narrowly misses forecast

Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly earnings slightly below market forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected like-for-like sales to be relatively unchanged in the fourth quarter.

SKF's third-quarter operating earnings rose to 2.59 billion Swedish crowns ($302.1 million) from 1.92 billion a year earlier, versus the 2.71 billion mean analysts' forecast according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

