Bearings maker SKF profit narrowly misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly earnings slightly below market forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected like-for-like sales to be relatively unchanged in the fourth quarter.

SKF's third-quarter operating earnings rose to 2.59 billion Swedish crowns ($302.1 million) from 1.92 billion a year earlier, versus the 2.71 billion mean analysts' forecast according to a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

