Bearings maker SKF profit lags forecast, lowers full-year outlook

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported adjusted third-quarter earnings that narrowly lagged market expectations on Friday and lowered its outlook for like-for-like sales for the full year.

The manufacturer, seen as a good gauge of global industrial demand due to its wide customer base, also said it had completed a strategic review of its Aerospace arm and would be looking to exit some of its businesses in the area.

SKF said adjusted operating earnings rose to 2.96 billion Swedish crowns ($265.6 million) in the third quarter from 1.93 billion a year earlier to come in just below a mean forecast of 3.06 billion, according to LSEG analyst estimates.

