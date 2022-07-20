Bearings maker SKF core profit lags, stands by outlook

Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published

Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly earnings below market expectations on Wednesday but stood by its outlook for like-for-like sales growth this year amid volatile demand.

Like many global manufacturers, SKF has been hit by industry-wide supply chain issues and cost inflation which it has sought to mitigate by raising prices and cutting spending. An exit from Russia has also dented growth.

Second-quarter adjusted operating earnings fell to 2.47 billion Swedish crowns ($241.58 million) from 3.12 billion a year earlier, lagging the 2.73 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv estimates.

The company, whose rivals include Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said it still expected organic, or like-for-like, sales growth of about 4%-8% in 2022.

Organic sales grew by 5.4% during the quarter, with growth recorded in both its arms. The manufacturer generates about three quarters of group sales from its industrial business and the rest from the automotive sector.

($1 = 10.2242 Swedish crowns)

