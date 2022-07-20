Bearings maker SKF core profit lags, stands by outlook

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's SKF SKFb.ST, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported quarterly earnings below market expectations on Wednesday but stood by its outlook for like-for-like sales growth this year amid volatile demand.

Like many global manufacturers, SKF has been hit by industry-wide supply chain issues and cost inflation which it has sought to mitigate by raising prices and cutting spending. An exit from Russia has also dented growth.

Second-quarter adjusted operating earnings fell to 2.47 billion Swedish crowns ($241.58 million) from 3.12 billion a year earlier, lagging the 2.73 billion mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv estimates.

The company, whose rivals include Germany's Schaeffler SHA_p.DE, said it still expected organic, or like-for-like, sales growth of about 4%-8% in 2022.

Organic sales grew by 5.4% during the quarter, with growth recorded in both its arms. The manufacturer generates about three quarters of group sales from its industrial business and the rest from the automotive sector.

