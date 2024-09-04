Bear Put Spread Screener Results for September 4th

With markets looking more volatile, it’s a good time to check in on our bear put spread screener.

A bear put spread is a vertical spread that aims to profit from a stock declining in price. It has a bearish directional bias as hinted in the name. Unlike the bear call spread, it suffers from time decay so traders need to be correct on the direction of the underlying and also the timing.

A bear put spread is created through buying an out-of-the-money put and selling a further out-of-the-money put.

The maximum profit is equal to the distance between the strikes, less the premium paid. The loss is limited to the premium paid.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Bear Put Spread Screener for today:

Some interesting trades here with impressive Max Profit Percentage. Let’s take a look at the first item in the table – a bear put spread on Apple (AAPL).

Apple Bear Put Spread Example

Using the November 15 expiry, this trade involves buying the $215 put and selling the $210 put.

The price for the trade is $1.55 which means the trader would pay $155 to enter the trade. This is also the maximum loss. The maximum gain be calculated by taking the width between the strikes and subtracting the premium paid:

5 – 1.55 x 100 = $345.

The breakeven price for the trade is equal to the long put strike, less the premium. In this case, that gives us a breakeven price of $213.45.

Let’s look at another example.

Alphabet Bear Put Spread Example

The Alphabet (GOOGL) example is using the December 20 expiry and involves buying the $150 strike put and selling the $145 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $165 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $335. The maximum gain would occur if GOOGL fell below $145 on the expiration date.

GOOGL is showing an IV Percentile of 54% and an IV Rank of 39.20%. The current level of implied volatility is 26.35% compared to a 52-week high of 39.52% and a low of 17.85%.

Let’s look at another example, this time on Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon Bear Put Spread Example

The first Amazon trade is using the January 17 expiry and involves buying the $165 strike put and selling the $160 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $165 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $335. The maximum gain would occur if AMZN stock fell below $160 on the expiration date.

AMZN is showing an IV Percentile of 54% and an IV Rank of 23.92%. The current level of implied volatility is 28.62% compared to a 52-week high of 49.28% and a low of 22.12%.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, bear put spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management.

For each trade consider setting a stop loss of 30% of the max loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.