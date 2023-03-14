Bear of the day: Walker Dunlop (WD)

Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Walker & Dunlop WD provides commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop's Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The company's principal Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Rising Mortgage Rates are a Headwind

In just the past year, mortgage rates have gone from below 3% to north of 5%. Higher mortgage rates are a headwind for mortgage-related stocks such as Walker Dunlop because it makes buying a home much more expensive, killing demand for mortgages. Beyond slower demand, higher interest rates may increase the cost of borrowing for mortgage companies, which can eat into profitability. This occurs because mortgage companies often borrow money to fund their operations, and higher interest rates can increase their borrowing costs.

Fundamentals

The rise in rates is already having a significant impact on Walker Dunlop’s earnings. In the most recent quarter, EPS was -38% and revenue was -31% year-over-year. What’s worse is that Zacks Consensus estimates show that analysts expect the slow growth to continue. In the past 60 days, estimates have dropped for the second quarter and dull year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price and Volume Action

Walker Dunlop’s technical picture is reminiscent of its fundamental picture – not pretty. The stock got stuffed at its 200-day moving average and is testing multi-month lows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the stock can bounce in the short-term, the intermediate-term is less favorable.

Takeaway

High mortgage rates negatively impact demand for mortgages, lowering profits and revenue for companies such as Walker Dunlop. Combined with the ugly macro environment and the uncertainty in the banking sector, WD shares should be avoided for now.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.