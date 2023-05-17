Bear of the Day: Vornado Realty (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust ( VNO ) made headlines earlier this year when they defaulted on a $450 million commercial property loan in NYC.

Vornado first-quarter 2023 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 60 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. Moreover, the figure declined 24.1% year over year.



Quarterly results display better-than-anticipated revenues aided by healthy leasing activity. However, higher operating expenses acted as a dampener.



Total revenues came in at $445.9 million in the reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.7 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues improved nearly 1%.



Quarter in Detail



In the reported quarter, total same-store net operating income (NOI) (at share) came in at $264.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $264.7 million. The metric for the New York and 555 California Street portfolios improved 1.6% and 4.3%, respectively. However, the same-store NOI (at share) for THE MART portfolio declined 22.6% from the prior-year period.



Operating expenses flared up 5.7% to $228.8 million year over year.



During the quarter, in the New York office portfolio, 777,000 square feet of office space (771,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $101.02 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $2.48 per square foot per annum or 2.5% of the initial rent.



In the New York retail portfolio, 25,000 square feet were leased (20,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $373.07 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $26.54 per square foot per annum or 7.1% of the initial rent.



Additionally, at THE MART, 79,000 square feet of space (all at share) was leased for an initial rent of $56.44 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.04 per square foot per annum or 14.2% of the initial rent.



For VNO’s 555 California Street portfolio, 4,000 square feet of space (3,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $156.96 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of seven years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $39.07 per square foot per annum, or 24.9% of the initial rent.



Vornado ended the quarter with occupancy in the New York portfolio at 89.9%, down 130 basis points (bps) year over year. Occupancy in THE MART declined to 80.3% from 88.9%. However, occupancy in 555 California Street improved 70 bps to 94.9%.



Portfolio Activity

In the reported quarter, Vornado and Rudin closed the earlier announced transactions related to their 350 Park Avenue and 40 East 52nd Street properties with Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC (“Citadel”) and with an affiliate of Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel’s Founder and CEO (“KG”).

Additionally, Vornado entered into a joint venture (JV) with Rudin (“Vornado/Rudin”) to purchase 39 East 51st Street for $40 million. Upon the formation of the KG JV, VNO intends to combine this property with 350 Park Avenue and 40 East 52nd Street to create a premier development site, to be known as “Site” collectively. The transaction is expected to be completed in second-quarter 2023.



Balance Sheet

Vornado exited first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $890.9 million, slightly up from $889.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

