Bear of the Day: Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts (MTN) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas. The company operates 41 mountain resorts and ski areas.

The stock has traded sideways over the last year as investors wait for the snow to fall. However, short winter seasons have stalled this company’s growth and the stock is struggling to get back to the summit that was achieved in 2021.

About the Company

Vail Resorts was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, CO. The company employs over 7,000 people and operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate.

The mountain segment was 88% of 2023 revenue, while lodging was close to 12% and Real Estate was 0.3%.

MTN is valued at $8 billion and has a Forward PE of 28. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “B” in Growth, but “F” in Value. After the company hiked the dividend, the stock pays a yield of about 4%.

Q2 Earnings

Vail Resorts has a difficult time beating earning expectations, with the company missing six quarters in a row.

On March 11th, the company posted another miss of 5%. Revenues came in below expatiations and Vail cut its FY24 outlook.

Total skiers were 7.26M v the 7.7M expected and RevPAR was down 4.4% y/y. EBITDA was higher versus last year, but the FY24 guide was lowered.

Management cited weather disruptions as a reason for the underperformance but was hopeful for the rest of March and April.

However, analysts do not seem to be convinced yet as estimates continue to trend lower.

Earnings Estimates

Over the last 30 days, earnings estimates for the current quarter have fallen from $10.69 to $10.08, a drop of 6%.

For the current year, estimates have dropped from $8.95 to $7.90, or 12% over that same time frame.

Next year does not look any better. Since EPS, earnings estimates have dropped from $10.45 to $9.70, a move lower of 7%.

While analysts drop estimates, their price targets remain in the 200-260 range. The stock is trading right in the middle of that range, as investors wait out the storm while collecting the dividend.

Technical Take

After COVID, the stock crashed to $125 as many resorts were shut down. However the demand to hit the slopes was high when the pandemic ended and the stock hit $375.

In early 2022 the stock fell to $200 and has since been in a trading range from $200-260.

Looking at moving averages, the stock is having trouble with the 200-day MA but is currently over the 50-day MA.

At best, the stock looks like dead money unless it can break out of the range. While some investors accept that idea with the 4% dividend, a move under $210 would put pressure on some to sell.

In Summary

Whether an investor pin’s fault of the weather challenges on climate change or bad luck, Vail has an issue getting people on the Mountain. While there are sporadic periods of good weather, it has been challenging to put together a good skiing season.

Until that trend changes, investors will avoid the stock and hide in the lodge, before hitting the slopes.

For those interested in the Leisure and Recreation space, a better option might be Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL). The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that is trading close to 2024 highs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.