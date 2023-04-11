Bear of the Day: Tyson Foods (TSN)

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock Tyson Foods Inc ( TSN ) is the largest chicken company in the United States. Beyond chicken, the company also produces, distributes, and markets beef, pork, and an assortment of prepared foods under the Jimmy Dean name and other brands.

Earnings Need to Beef Up

From a size perspective, Tyson is the market-leading meats producer in the United States by far and has a hold on roughly 20% of the market share. However, this fact is already priced into shares. Is there room for much growth from here? Tyson’s dismal forward estimates suggest not much. This year, top-line growth is expected to slog along at a 2.8% growth rate, while bottom-line growth is expected to plunge 52.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, last quarter, earnings growth was an abysmal -70% year-over-year. The company’s lagging beef segment is one factor dragging down Tyson’s growth. In Q1, Tyson’s beef segment declined from $5,002 million to $4,723 million. The slowdown is not isolated to Tyson – the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects fiscal 2023 domestic production to fall roughly 5% in the segment.

Inefficiency

One way for a slower-growing company (like Tyson) to thrive is to have high margins. Unfortunately, in the case of Tyson, gross margins are moving in the wrong direction. Higher competition, industry headwinds, and international currency movements are squeezing the meat producer. TSN’s gross margins are now at their lowest levels since 2016. The picture gets uglier When you compare TSN’s 10.49% gross margin to that of the S&P 500 (48.73).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lagging Price and Volume Action

Even ahead of fundamentals, the best arbiter of truth in the stock market is the price and volume action – it doesn’t lie. Like Tyson’s fundamental picture, its technical picture is dull. For example, S&P 500 has shot higher by 56.7% over the past five years while Tyson is down 15.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zoom in a bit more, and the picture doesn’t get much prettier. The stock is clearly in a downtrend and is approaching the underside of the 50-day moving average – a zone where the stock failed the past four visits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Weak Industry

Outside of the general market and earnings estimates, the single most significant factor impacting the price of a stock is the industry group it is in. The Food–Meat Products group is in the bottom 9% of all industry groups tracked by Zacks. Industry group peers such as Hormel Foods ( HRL ) and Pilgrim’s Pride ( PPC ) also show poor earnings growth and weak technical action.

Bottom Line

Meat producers like Tyson Foods are facing several challenges that could lead to further declines in stock prices. Furthermore, Tyson’s fundamental picture is one of slowing growth and shrinking margins – a lethal combo. Lastly, the poor price and volume action confirms the fundamental picture laid out above.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.