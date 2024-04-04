Bear of the Day: THOR Industries (THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. THO is facing industry headwinds as higher interest rates hit the demand for RVs. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) recently cut its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance.



THOR is the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, otherwise known as "RVs." It was founded on Aug 29, 1980 when it acquired the iconic brand of Airstream.



Big Miss on Fiscal Q2 Earnings



On Mar 6, 2024, THOR reported its fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings and missed big on the Zacks Consensus. Earnings were $0.40 versus the Zacks Consensus which was looking for $0.69. That's a miss of $0.29, or 42%.



It was the company's first miss in 4 quarters.



THOR saw seasonally lower retail demand and cautious dealer sentiment. Macro conditions continued to pressure the top-line.



THOR worked with independent dealer partners to match wholesale production with the pace of retail sales. It also enacted promotional programs to assist in moving prior-model-year units and stimulate retail demand.



But dealers are facing elevated floor plan financing costs that have put substantial pressure on their operations. As a result, THOR believes dealers will limit inventory levels.



Consumer interest in the RV lifestyle remains high as does attendance at RV shows.



THOR Cuts Full Year Earnings Guidance



THOR remains cautious heading into the prime retail selling season. Higher interest rates are pressuring both the independent dealers as well as consumers' ability to make large discretionary purchases.



As a result, THOR lowered its full year earnings guidance to a range of $5.00 to $5.50 from $6.25 to $7.25.



The analysts lowered too. 4 estimates have been cut for fiscal 2024 in the last month, pushing the Zacks Consensus down to $5.19 from $6.62. That's in the range the company gave.



That's also an earnings decline of 25.3% from fiscal 2023, when THOR made $6.95.



Here's what the earnings outlook looks like on the price and consensus chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares Aren't Cheap



Despite the cutting of guidance, shares of THOR haven't gotten hit. Over the last month, shares are down just 12.8%. They are nowhere near 52-week lows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

They also aren't cheap on a P/E basis. THOR trades with a forward P/E of 21.7.



It continues to reward shareholders, however, with a dividend, currently yielding 1.7%.



The RV industry is still facing numerous headwinds. Investors interested in THOR, and the RV industry, might want to wait on the sidelines until the consensus earnings are on the move higher, instead of lower.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.