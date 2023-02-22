The market has been coming under pressure over the last few weeks. February has brought sellers along with it. It is making investors very nervous. How do you know if the stock you are in will recover from the selling? One way is to invest in stocks with strong earnings trends, and avoid loading the boat on stocks with weak trends.

Stocks which are Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stocks have some of the weakest earnings trends in the market. Many times, investors are not even aware that estimates have begun to come down. One such stock is todays’ Bear of the Day, Ternium TX.

Ternium is a multinational steel company that is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates in several countries around the world. The company produces and processes flat and long steel products for a wide range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliances, energy, and packaging.

Ternium operates several steel mills, processing facilities, and distribution centers, and produces a variety of steel products, including hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils, galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, and welded pipes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The reason the stock is not in the good graces of our Zacks Rank is analysts have been cutting earnings for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimate from $4.01 to $3.48 for the current year and $4.27 to $4.22 for next year.

The Steel – Producers industry is in the Top 20% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are a few stocks within this industry that are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks. These include ArcelorMittal MT and Nucor NUE.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.