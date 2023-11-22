Bear of the Day: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Providing a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, the long-term outlook of Skyworks Solutions ( SWKS ) is still favorable but short-term risks lie ahead.

Specifically, Skyworks products are used in applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, and cellular infrastructure markets among others that relate to radio frequency.

Unfortunately, the Zacks Semiconductors-Radio Frequency Industry is currently in the bottom 14% of over 250 Zacks industries and investors may want to be cautious of Skyworks’ stock at the moment which lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.

Industry Challenges & Declining Earnings Estimates

Broader economic uncertainties including higher inflation and rising interest rates have had a dismal effect on the companies within the Zacks Semiconductors-Radio Frequency Industry most notably Skyworks and Akoustis Technologies ( AKTS ).

Declining earnings estimates are indicative of such and suggest more short-term weakness ahead with Skyworks starting to take the brunt of its industry's weakening outlook as a leader in the space. To that point, earnings estimates for Skyworks’ current fiscal 2024 have fallen -19% in the last 30 days from $8.95 per share to $7.21 a share. More concerning, FY25 EPS estimates have dropped -16% over the last month from $10.41 per share to $8.70 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stagnant Price Performance

Making the glaring drop in annual earnings estimates look even more bleak is that Skyworks' price performance and the inflationary recovery of the Semiconductor-Radio Frequency Industry have largely trailed the broader indexes.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have rebounded and soared +19% and +36% this year respectively Skyworks’ stock is up a modest +3% with its Zacks Subindustry down -2%. Furthermore, over the last three years, Skyworks stock is still down -32% and its Zacks Subindustry has fallen -44% to largely trail the S&P 500’s +27% and the Nasdaq’s +19%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Given the poor price performance of Skyworks stock over the last few years the large decline in annual earnings estimates in the last month is definitely concerning. It appears that selling or avoiding Skyworks stock may be the right move at the moment as there could be much better opportunities ahead.

Zacks Investment Research

