Bear of the Day: RCI Hospitality (RICK)

Don’t tell the stock market, but there have been some signs that the economy is beginning to slow down. While it’s not a broad-based collapse or anything frightening like that, there are some areas experiencing the pinch. Recently, today’s Bear of the Day referenced that pinch in its latest earnings report. It’s currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and we are going to investigate the reasons why.

I’m talking about RCI Hospitality ( RICK ). RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company operates through Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Other segments.

On May 9th, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of 90 cents on revenues of $72.3 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million. Both the EPS and revenue number fell well shy of last year’s numbers. The GAAP EPS of 8 cents was a far departure from the 81-cent number the market was expecting. That marked the fourth consecutive quarterly miss.

There was a bright spot in the quarter though. The company’s CEO commented on the conference call that its Bombshells segment saw “steady sales and better margins on a sequential quarter basis.”

The bad quarter caused analysts to cut their expectations for the current year and next year. The drop in expectations has brought our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year down from $4.37 to $3.84 while next year’s number is off from $6.23 to $6.00. Those are on revenue growth of 1.28% this year and 7.51% next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality is in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry which ranks in the Bottom 41% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other stocks within this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Royal Caribbean Cruises ( RCL ) as well as Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) AMC Entertainment ( AMC ).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.