Bear of the Day: Pool Corp (POOL)

Pool Corp (POOL) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally.

The stock had a big year in 2021 when it rallied over 60%, but now investors see the price back at levels seen before the breakout. With POOL 25% below those 2021 all-time highs, investors are now asking whether it is time to dip their toes in.

Unfortunately, the pool business has dried up since the hot 2021. Both Pool Corp and Leslie’s recently reported disappointing earnings and now have investors on edge.

About the Company

Pool Corp was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

The company is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related products. In addition, the company is a leading regional wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape products.

The company reports operations under two segments — the Base Business segment (95.3% of total 2022 revenues) and the Excluded segment, i.e., sale centers excluded from Base Business (4.7%).

POOL is valued at $15 billion and has a Forward PE of 17. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth, but “F” in both Momentum and Value. The stock pays a dividend of 1.15% and had a Forward PE of 29.

Q2 Earnings

Pool Corp last reported earnings in late July, missing expectations by 2%. This was the third straight miss by the company, which before had beaten earnings in 14 straight quarters.

The company cut its guidance, seeing FY23 at $13.14-14.14 v the $14.99 expected. Operating margins came in at 17.6% v 20.4% last year and gross margins were 30.6% v 32.4% last year.

Management commented that they expect current macro trends to remain a challenge over the short term. However, they added that they remain confident that the industry will benefit from longer-term demographic and socioeconomic trends.

Estimates

Earnings estimates have been trending lower after the Q2 report as analysts were forced to lower numbers due to guidance.

Over the last 30 days, numbers for the current quarter plunged from $4.40 to $3.40 or 23%.

For the current year, analysts have lowered estimates 11% over that same time frame.

Looking at the longer term, numbers are going lower as well. For next year, estimates have fallen from $16.82 to $14.94 over the last 30 days or almost 11%.

Technical Take

The stock is up almost 30% on the year but off about 9% from its 2023 highs. The stock still looks good on the chart, with it trading above the 21-day MA at $376.

POOL saw some sympathy selling after disappointing earnings from Leslie's (LESL). The 50-day MA tested at $352 and then the stock bounced after the company’s earnings release was not as bad as LESL.

While the chart looks ok for now, there looks to be a resistance level at $390. If selling comes in and breaks the 21-day MA, we likely see a retest of that 50-day at $362 and a possible test of the $345 level, which is the 200-day MA.

In Summary

Pool Corp is losing momentum when it comes to earnings, but the stock is holding up for now. Investors should be cautious here and watch for support breaks and possibly join in the selling if those levels fail.

For those interested in the space, a better option might be Acushnet Holdings (GOLF). The stock is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and recently reported a 17% EPS beat.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.